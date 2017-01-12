Teacher Lewis Siddall ‘died after being punched in Doncaster nightclub’, court told

A Doncaster teacher died the morning after he was punched in a nightclub, a court heard.

Blue Horrobin, aged 22, who appeared before a jury at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday, is accused of striking Lewis Siddall with a deliberate ‘haymaker’ punch in the town centre venue.

Detectives investigating the death of Lewis Siddall will appeal for information outside Doncaster's VDKA bar tonight (Thursday 20 August) in a bid to find potential witnesses.

Horrobin denies one charge of manslaughter, relating to the death of 24-year-old Mr Siddall, who died after being allegedly attacked in VDKA bar in Doncaster where he was enjoying a night out with a group of friends on August 13 last year.

Mr Siddall was found dead at his home on August 14 after suffering a fractured skull which resulted in a bleed on his brain.

Prosecutor Sharon Beattie told the court at the start of Horrobins’ trial today (January 12) that Mr Siddall told his parents when he returned home later that night that he had been “sideswiped” and went on to say that he was punched from behind or the side.

Horrobin, who wore a blue suit for his court appearance, was seen acting aggressively towards clubbers before landing the fatal blow on Mr Siddall and deliberately elbowing him on the dancefloor, the court heard.

The jury was shown CCTV footage from the club which shows Horrobin walk past Siddall on the dancefloor, and push into him with his elbows twice in the space of 12 seconds.

Footage then shows Horrobin being pulled away from the dancefloor by his friend and taken to the bar area.

Five minutes later, the cameras show Horrobin throw a punch at Mr Siddall while the pair are at the bar - followed by a melee involving the teacher’s friends and Horrobin.

The court heard one of Mr Siddall’s friends said he and another of the group were deliberately barged by Horrobin at the bar.

His friend said he then went to the dancefloor where he joined Mr Siddall and said that Horrobin then barged him on purpose.

Another of the group said that when he entered the club he saw Horrobin walking backwards and forwards on the dancefloor with his arms outstretched and barging into people.

The court heard that later that night Horrobin was arrested after being aggressive to people outside Alpha Mini Cabs and Mint bar in Doncaster.

In his police witness statement, which was read out to the court Horrobin, of Highfield Road, Askern said that he punched Mr Siddall is self-defence.

Horrobin claims that Siddall had deliberately pushed him at the bar and when he later walked through a group made up of Siddall and his friends he “heard something muttered” about him.

Horrobin then went to the bar and said when he saw the group coming towards him he sensed that “something was going to happen” so decided to punch Siddall before the group had the chance to harm him.

The trial continues.