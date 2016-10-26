Tasty cone of chips offered for free at Epworth’s Oldest fish and chip shop when buying burger, wrap or Kebab

Enjoy a stroll in the fresh autumn air with a tasty cone of chips from the Isle’s oldest fish and chip shop completely for free.

Visit one of the Isle’s tastiest restaurants and enjoy a free cone of chips when you buy a kebab, wrap or burger – this week’s great offer at Ocean’s 52 chippie and restaurant in High Street in conjunction with the Epworth Bells.

Just fill in the printed coupon from the October 27 edition of the Bells and between then and November 2, hand it to one of the Oceans 52 staff.

Run by Isle couple Ian and Jeannette McConnachie and staff Sharon, Rosie, Julie and Paul. |The couple are celebrating 11 years since taking over the Isle’s oldest traditional fish and chip shop and a year since their adjoining cafe opened, Ocean 52 sells super-fresh fish grilled to order. Wet fish is sold too, encased in special batter, along with gluten-free batter and 14 ounce plus monster haddock. There are children’s portions and can be served as a meal in a special box with toy.

All hot choices at Oceans 52 are fried in the best vegetable oil, and you can buy home-made fish cakes, lamb kebabs, chicken and grilled burgers. All meals can be enjoyed at your leisure on new inside seating, and if you would like to enjoy an alcoholic drink with your meal you are welcome to take it in with you.

People travel quite a way to relish fish and chips in Epworth. “We have regulars from as far as Selby, ” said Mr McConnachie. “We had been asked about a seating area so often we decided to transform our sitting room in to one for customers to enjoy, and it is proving very popular.

“People tell us they feel like they’ve gone for a trip to the coast, which is great.”

Pukka Pies are also available in a range of flavours, along with jacket potatoes and a variety of fillings, fresh salad boxes and traditional steamed steak and kidney puddings. There are special lunchtime meal deals and vegetarian options.

Opening times at Ocean 52 are from 4.45 to 8pm on Mondays, 11.45am to 1.30pm and 4.45pm to 8.30pm from Tuesday to Friday, then on Saturdays from 11.45am to 1.45pm and 4.45pm to 8pm.

Ian and Jeannette take pride in the cleanliness of their shop and quality food. Ian said: “We love being part of this community. We believe we’re one of the most recognised chip shops in the area.”