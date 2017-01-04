Talented Doncaster trio land top awards

A determined trio from Doncaster were among the winners at the annual Talent Match Awards night which celebrates the achievements of young people in the Sheffield City Region.

The Lottery-funded initiative supports 18 to 24-year-olds not in work, training or education to overcome personal barriers and increase their confidence, skills and work experience as a pathway to employment.

Talent Match coaches across the region nominated people who had made outstanding progress including those at Doncaster West Development Trust who saw three of their seven nominated members win their categories and all take home prizes on the night.

The nominees were rewarded for achievements ranging from volunteering and training to personal development or gaining employment.

DWDT’s Talent Match winners were Amy Hibbert, aged 20, of Conisbrough, who has qualified as a lifeguard and is now on a management apprenticeship,

Connor Enderby, aged 24, of Intake, who has secured employment with Marks and Spencer and Emily Duggan, of Doncaster, who completed a course to fulfil her ambition of becoming a tattoo artist. DWDT Talent Match Coach Viv Swain said the awards ceremony, held at Sheffield Hallam University, recognised the fantastic achievements of young people.

She added: “All the nominees and winners have worked really hard to change direction and achieve amazing things and they thoroughly deserve this recognition,.

”We see young people completely transformed after getting involved with this project. It takes time and hard work but the results speak for themselves.”