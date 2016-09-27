Table tennis fans net a brand new facility in Sheffield

Netting a brand new facility were table tennis fans in Sheffield.

The Sheffield Wednesday Community Programme have opened their new table tennis facility this week and Owls stars Kieran Lee and Adam Reach went along to help celebrate the opening of the new facility.

The launch event saw pupils from local schools try their hand at table tennis, play alongside their favourite Wednesday players and watch an exhibition match from two table tennis professionals.

The new facility, based in the Community Programme’s new Education Centre in the North Stand at Hillsborough Stadium, is funded by Sport England’s inspired facilities programme and will be home to the Wadsley Bridge table tennis club as well as providing opportunities for the local community to get involved in.

Matt Bray, social inclusion manager at the community programme, said: “The facility is fantastic and it will provide so many people with the space to practice the sport both professionally and for fun.

“The launch went well and we saw a lot of potential from the children who took part and we look forward to welcoming more people to the centre in the future.”

The community programme is a charity dedicated to helping Sheffield’s young people to reach their full potential and achieve the best out of life, whatever their starting point. A spokesman said: “To help us to do more to support young people and communities we need your help.”

For more information and details on how to get involved contact Matt Bray on matthew.bray@swfc.co.uk and Isobel Dunn on Isobel.dunn@swfc.co.uk