Swapping the boardroom for the spotlight at Sheffield charity comedy show

Sheffield business leaders will be swapping the boardroom for the mic stand when they take part in a stand-up comedy night in aid of charity.

The 'Funny Business' event will see some of the city region's top business professionals step into the spotlight at Sheffield City Hall on Thursday, November 30, to raise money for Sheffield's Weston Park Hospital.

Wannabe comedians taking to the stage include Philippa Sanderson, head of the South Yorkshire region at professional services firm KPMG, Ian Hobson, managing director at Cascade Water Systems, Niall Baker, regional managing partner at law firm Irwin Mitchell, Richard Pinfold, marketing director at Meadowhall and Melinda Schofield, group sales manager at at Sheffield International Venues.

Top medical professionals will also be swapping patients for punchlines, including Kash Purohit, consultant clinical oncologist for the NHS, and Ollie Hart, GP at Sloan Medical Centre in Sheffield.

The event will see participants undergo a five-week training programme through the guidance of policeman turned comedian Alfie Moore, who presents BBC Radio 4’s ‘It’s a Fair Cop’ programme.

Tina Harrison, deputy director of Weston Park Cancer Charity, said: “We’re so excited that Funny Business is set to return to the stage again this year and it’s great to see that business leaders across the region continue to support the charity and this fantastic event.

"It’s a hugely enjoyable night out and one of the hardest challenges our contestants will face.

"We can’t wait to see what punchlines they will deliver whilst raising vital funds to support Weston Park Hospital.”

Tickets are priced £20 available from www.westonpark.org.uk/funny-business. Doors open at 6.30pm and the show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets will also get you into the after party at Marco’s New York Italian in West Bar Green.