Swan which caused South Yorkshire rush hour road chaos this morning dies

A swan which caused town centre traffic chaos at this morning's rush hour has died.

Commuters heading into Rotherham town centre this morning were greeted by the unusual sight of a swan in the middle of Corporation Street close to the junction with Ship Hill at around 8am.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Pet Ambulance, who arrived 15 minutes after receiving news of a bird in distress, said the swan died shortly after being taken to a vet.

The cause of death remains unknown, but there was no visible sign of injury.