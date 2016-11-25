Swan gets metre-long stick stuck in its ID ring, prompting RSCPA rescue

RSPCA inspectors were called out to a Doncaster lake this morning after a swan got a metre-long stick stuck in its ID ring, leaving it unable to move.

The struggling swan was discovered at Lakeside.

RSPCA inspector Jo Taylor said of the rescue: “Luckily the swan was near the water’s edge when I arrived and I was able to grab it.

“The stick was about a metre long and had somehow ended up stuck in the bird’s ID ring on its right leg.

“I snapped the stick and removed it, and gave the swan a quick once over to check for injuries but it seemed okay so I let it go.

“I don’t know how long it had been like that but it must have been pretty uncomfortable, and it seems likely the stick would have caused an injury had it not been removed.

“It certainly seemed very happy to be free!”

Last year the RSPCA rescued 79,312 wild animals.

Anyone who spots a wild animal trapped, injured or in distress, is asked to contact the RSPCA’s 24-hour emergency line on 0300 1234 999.