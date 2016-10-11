Surprise presentation to Isle ‘hero’ teacher - on live TV

A teacher hailed as a hero after he stopped a coach full of youngsters from crashing, had a special visitor during school assembly.

Singer and reality star Jake Quickenden called in to The Axholme Academy to present Carl Thompson with a Kelly’s Heroes’ Award. The moment was televised and shown to viewers on Lorraine Kelly’s slot on breakfast television.

Forty-seven students and three teachers had been on the coach headed for Alton Towers when the driver passed out at the wheel. Mr Thompson dived in to take control and so averted disaster. Staff and students paid tribute in a video that they put together. One pupil said: “He’s definitely a hero.”

Principal, Joe Sellars, said: ‘Carl and our students had a fantastic morning appearing on live TV and receiving a really well deserved award for being a hero. Jake was a real star as he burst into an assembly we had planned about heros and took everyone by complete surprise.

“This was all broadcast live at 8.45am and was followed up on the show with extra footage and interviews. It has been a nightmare keeping the secret nd planning the event but it was very worthwhile!”

Jake Quickenden was swamped by children at the school and spent most of the morning talking to students and staff, taking selfies and even performing two songs in the music department before leaving.