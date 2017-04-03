Superhero Saturday for young Henri Crisp at Sandall Park

Doncaster kids will come together to raise money for a little battler as he heads to the United States for cancer treatment this weekend.

Doncaster kids will come together to raise money for a little battler as he heads to the United States for cancer treatment this weekend.

The superheroes take over Sandall Park at 11am on Saturday for Henri Crisp's benefit.

Henri's mum Joann said he wanted to be among the kids walking around the park, but the family will fly to Jacksonville, Florida on Friday to prepare for his treatment.

Preparation for the innovative proton beam therapy will take a fortnight.

RELATED COVERAGE: Henri's cancer battle

Mrs Crisp said it had been a 'rollercoaster ride' for Henri, who is eight.

Nerves about flying have been replaced with excitement for the adventure ahead.

They will fly to Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, and make the trip south east from there.

He was disappointed to miss the fundraiser though. Henri had his Ironman outfit ready to go, Mrs Crisp said.

Mrs Crisp was also upset that she wouldn't be able to make it on the day.

She paid tribute to Doncaster people who were willing to give the family a helping hand.

"I've been in touch with Alison [organiser Alison Maxfield] and she said there was plenty of interest," Mrs Crisp said.

"That's really good. It's a shame I can't be there to see it."

Firm news about when the treatment will take place has been a blessing, Mrs Crisp said.

She said not knowing was 'the worst thing'.

"It was like no-man's land," Mrs Crisp said.

Henri's family needs to raise £10,000 to cover expenses while he's away.

People can donate to the cause by visiting www.henrisheroes.co.uk