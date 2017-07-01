Sun set to return for weekend after days of drizzle in South Yorkshire

The sun is expected to make a welcome return in South Yorkshire this weekend, after a grey and damp week.

Forecasters at the Met Office say today (Saturday, July 1) and Sunday will be sunny and mostly dry, with temperatures peaking at 20C.

Saturday is expected to be the best day, which is good news for those attending the Sharrow Festival, with clear skies for much of the day until 8pm, when there is a chance of some rain.

Sunday is forecast to be mostly cloudy but dry, with a top temperature of 18C, and clouds expected to clear in time for a sunny evening.