STROP STAR: What can Sheffield Beliebers expect after petulant Justin storms off stage?

Justin Bieber fans, set to see the star in Sheffield on Wednesday, have been shocked by footage (seen here) of him last night being booed by a sell-out crowd.

The Canadian singing sensation, whose Purpose World Tour plays Sheffield Arena mid-week, has since explained the reason for last night's Manchester show strop.

Social media is now awash with comments with Sophie saying: "So Bieber has walked off the stage in Manchester. If he walks off the stage in Sheffield I will hunt him down."

Manc fans reported how he dropped his mic and fled the stage for two minutes, returning to say he wasn’t “trying to be an a**h****" before staying silent between remaining songs.

“I’m just going to quit the talking alright. I’m not going to talk the rest of the night. I feel like I wanna connect with you. The point of the no screaming thing is that, when I’m looking at you in the eyes, you know that we’re actually having a moment and having a connection".

He continued: “So it’s not that I’m being an a**h***. It is simply me just wanting to have a moment. We’re just going to do the music. Obviously Manchester just can’t handle it so let’s do the music.”

Sheffield-bound Bieber show

Sunday night's storm, on last leg of three MEN performances, followed Thursday night concert when he sparked controversy by asking the audience “to stay as quiet as possible” during numbers. “You can scream as much as you want afterwards but, while I’m singing, try and stay quiet,” he said.

Sally Whittle, posting stage strop footage, said; "Last night we went to see Justin live in Manchester and he got really upset the crowd wouldn't be quiet when he was talking. Here is what happened. I felt really sorry for Justin. It must be hard to feel like all your fans don't care what you want to say".

Some social media users were not so sympathetic. "Just heard that Bieber has just walked off stage at Manchester because his fans are screaming for him. Spoilt brat springs to mind" tweeted Courtney.