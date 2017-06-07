Strong winds smash children's play house into cars at Doncaster railway station

Strong winds smashed a children's play house into cars at a Doncaster area railway station.

Gusts blew the pink plastic play den into cars at Bentley railway station last night - but no-one was injured in the incident.

Commuter Tim Ward, who witnessed the drama said: "I was just walking across the car park when this pink playhouse came skidding across the road and smashed into the side of a car.

"Fortunately, there didn't appear to be any damage to the car and the playhouse came off worse, breaking into pieces. I'm not sure where it came from, whether it was blown out of a garden or an old one that had been dumped by the side of the road."

Mr Ward said he moved the pieces of the playhouse to the side of the road to help motorists.

The incident took place at around 5pm last night.