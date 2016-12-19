Strictly Sheffield for new BBC dance show champions Ore and Joanne

BBC Strictly Come Dancing winner Ore Oduba and his dancing partner Joanne Clifton will be stepping out together at Sheffield Arena next month.

The Strictly champions will be joined by celebrities Louise Rednapp, Danny Mac, Ed Balls, Dailey Lowe and Lesley Joseph.

Strictly Come Dancing The Live Tour stops off at Sheffield Arena for two nights on Wednesday, January 25 and Thursday 26.

The f pairings are Louise Redknapp and Kevin Clifton; Danny Mac and Oti Mabuse; Ore Oduba and Karen Clifton, Ed Balls and Katya Jones, Daisy Lowe and Aljaž Skorjanec and Lesley Joseph and Gorka Marquez.

Completing the line-up for group numbers and professional dances are six of this series’ professional dancers, Giovanni Pernice and Janette Manrara, AJ Pritchard and Chloe Hewitt and Oksana Platero and Neil Jones.

The celebrities and professional dancers will be joining tour judges Len Goodman, Craig Revel Horwood, who also directs the show, and Karen Hardy, along with 2017 tour host, Anita Rani.

The judges will provide their comments, advice and scores at each performance on tour. But not only are the celebrities and their dance partners competing for the judges’ scores, they will also be battling to win votes from the arena audiences, who can text vote via their mobile phones and ultimately have the power to decide who wins the coveted Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show.

Tickets for Strictly Come Dancing Live UK Tour at Sheffield Arena are on sale now at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk or through the ticket hotline on 0114 256 56 56.