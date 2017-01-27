Strictly Come Dancing stars Louise Redknapp and Daisy Lowe pose for picture with Sheffield's Women of Steel statue

Strictly Come Dancing stars Louise Redknapp and Daisy Lowe have hot-footed into Sheffield - for a playful photo with the city's Women of Steel statue.

The pair took time out from the show's Live Tour at Sheffield Arena for a trip into the city centre where they linked arms with the statue, outside Sheffield City Hall.

Pop star Louise then shared the pic with her thousands of Instagram and Twitter followers.

The duo were in Sheffield for this year's Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour, which dropped into Sheffield Arena on Wednesday and Thursday and played to packed audiences.

Louise, the wife of footballer Jamie Redknapp, made the final of this year's BBC series while model Daisy was eliminated in the earlier rounds of the competition.

The pair posed with the bronze statue, a permanent memorial to the Women of Steel and unveiled last summer, which pays tribute to the thousands of women conscripted to work in the factories and steel mills to keep them running whilst the men were away fighting during two World Wars.

The statue was created by leading sculptor Martin Jennings who worked closely with a group of Women of Steel to come up with the design.