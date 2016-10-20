Strictly Come Dancing and Coronation Street star Georgia May Foote pictured on Sheffield shopping spree

Strictly Come Dancing and Coronation Street star Georgia May Foote has been pictured taking in the delights of Sheffield - on a city centre shopping spree.

The 25-year-old star is currently starring in Breakfast at Tiffany's at the Lyceum Theatre and was pictured strolling the city's streets between shows by the Daily Mail, clutching a Sainsbury's carrier bag and with a natty grey beanie hat on to keep out the cold.

However, the star, with a parka coat draped over her arm and with headphones on, looked deep in thought as she took a walk through the city centre on Wednesday.

The actress was also sporting skinny jeans, a white vest and a pair of red suede trainers for her pop around the shops.

Georgia has taken over the role of Holly Golightly in the stage production of Breakfast At Tiffany's from Pixie Lott. The show runs at the Lyceum until Saturday.

She played Alison Simmons in the BBC school drama series Grange Hill from 2005 to 2008 and Katy Armstrong in Coronation Street from 2010 to 2015.

In 2015 she was runner-up on Strictly Come Dancing and was 98th in FHM's Sexiest Women of 2015.