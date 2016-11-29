Street food ‘winter wonderland’ in Sheffield to help homeless

A spectacular street food market for Christmas in Sheffield will help to give the city’s homeless some warmth and festive cheer, it is hoped.

Over 10,000 people flocked to a first street food event staged for Halloween by trader Dan Hatfield, and he hopes his free-to-enter December ‘winter wonderland’ will attract even more - for a great cause.

Pawnbroker Dan, 33, had a recent ‘Scrooge’ moment in the early hours, he said, and determined to help as many homeless people as possible with the profits of his latest venture.

And to boost his funds even further, Dan will be joined by his sister Cherise, 30, and other special guests, for a sponsored night on the streets on December 10, a week before the street festivity takes place on December 16, 17 and 18.

Last month, Dan had expected around 1000 people to turn up to his street food market and was thrilled when that number was multiplied by 10.

He said: “We will be providing a street food Christmas for at least 200 homeless, we hope.

“We are desperate for businesses and individuals to help donate items for winter relief packages, such as gloves and scarves or hats.

“ We are also asking everyone to bring any old or unwanted coats to help keep the homeless warm.

“We are hoping for as big a turn out as possible. Me and my 50 members of staff are going to work hard to help our city’s most vulnerable people this Christmas.”

Those who go along to the festive fun on land off Eccleshall Road can expect a glittering spectacle with children’s rides and a fun fair, Santa in his grotto, all kinds of Christmassy street food and other stalls for browsing and present buying.

There will be live music and carol singing along with disc jockeys pumping out hits to add to the merrymaking.

The times that the event will run are from 4pm to 11pm on December 16, 11am to 11pm on December 17, and 1pm to 9pm on December 18.

Mr Hatfield added: “There will be thousands of children on the streets this Christmas and that to me, in this day and age, beggars belief.

“We are in a position where we can afford to do this and help those who are unfortunate enough to be out on the streets, and I hope that once again people from communities all around Sheffield will come along and support us.”