Stolen van from Doncaster broken down for parts and dumped in Rotherham

A Ford transit van stolen from Doncaster was broken down for parts and the shell was dumped in Rotherham.

Police found the remains of the van on Carlisle Street, Kilnhurst, on Wednesday, January 4.

A stolen van was broken up for parts

It had been reported stolen from Doncaster the day before.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "On arrival we were greeted to the sight of what used to be a Ford Transit T350. The vehicle had been neatly cut up into pieces.

"The parts had been left at this location shortly after 5.30pm on the evening of Wednesday, January 4. Checks on the chassis number revealed that the vehicle had been stolen mid afternoon on Tuesday, January 3 from the Doncaster area.

"A white Ford transit, with a yellow flat back, was seen in locality dumping the parts before driving off up Carlisle Street."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

A police probe is underway into a van theft

