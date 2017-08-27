Starting field fires 'can put lives at risk' say South Yorkshire firefighters

People have been urged to report anyone setting fires in South Yorkshire fields in order to prevent lives being put at risk.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue says it had dealt with a number of field and grass fires over the summer, including in Cudworth, pictured.

Photo: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

A spokesman said: "Fires like this can divert our resources from more serious incidents, potentially putting lives at risk.

"If you know someone in your area who is starting fires deliberately, report them to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or police 101."

Photo: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue