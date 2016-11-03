Star Wars battle set to light up South Yorkshire town

A Star Wars-themed light sabre battle will form the spectacular centrepiece of the Christmas lights switch-on event at Barnsley’s Alhambra Shopping Centre.

Visitors will get a taste of how rebellion and imperialist forces do battle with live lightsaber training on stage.

The impressive line up also includes appearances from hero pups who feature in the hit children’s TV show Paw Patrol.

Meanwhile, a choir performance will bring more of a festive feel to proceedings.

Winners of the Dearne FM School Choir competition will be performing and visitors will have the chance to bag themselves lots of exciting prizes as free giveaways run throughout the event.

Finally, the night concludes with Father Christmas switching on the lights and handing out goodies to the crowds.

The event takes place on Wednesday, November 16, from 5pm to 7pm.

Steph Higham, marketing manager for the shopping centre, urged members of the public to attend.

She added: “Christmas is an exciting time at the Alhambra and our light switch on will get everyone into the festive spirit.

“We have a great selection of entertainment on offer including Santa to switch on our brand new decorations.”

Elsewhere, in Doncaster the button will be pressed to switch on the illuminations tonight.

The fun starts from 4.30pm in the market square.

There will be live bands, visits by Darth Vader and storm troopers, plus a parade through the town at 6.15pm before Doncaster war hero Ben Parkinson MBE will turn on the lights at 6.30pm.