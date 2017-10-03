Stannington Brass bring home the silverware

Stannington Brass Band, with musical director, Derek Renshaw, is celebrating its latest contest success after putting in a winning performance at the Brass Band Festival in Dronfield.

The 20 minute programme showcased the breadth of the band’s versatility, opening with an up-tempo salsa and closing with the soulful hymn “The Old Rugged Cross”.

A spokesperson for the band commented: “We were delighted to be asked to take part in this event and even more delighted to be bringing home the winners’ trophy! It’s a contest with a great atmosphere – one big celebration of brass band music.”

The band will be reprising some of the prize winning numbers at their forthcoming concert at the Lomas Hall, Stannington on Saturday 7 October starting at 7.30 pm.

The concert will also feature renowned soprano cornet player Kevin Crockford and the up and coming talent in Stannington Training Band with their conductor Tim Parris.

Tickets are £7 for adults, £6 for concessions and £3 for children under 16. They are available from Stannington Hardware or telephone 0114 233 2821.