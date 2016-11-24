Staff and customers at Doncaster-based building society raise more than £1,500 for Macmillan

Leeds Building Society raised £1,564 for Macmillan Cancer Support by joining its ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’ and running a pin badge campaign in all branches, including in Doncaster.

Matt Jameson, fundraising manager for Macmillan Cancer Support, visited the society’s head office to act as a guest judge for their ‘World’s Biggest Coffee Morning’ bake off.

Matt said: “This autumn has been very busy for us and Leeds Building Society and it involved a lot of coffee and cake!

“Over 1,000 people are diagnosed with cancer every day, and these valuable funds will help support those people.”

The mutual’s branches, including the Doncaster branch at 8 Frenchgate, Doncaster, DN1 1QQ, then supported the fundraising effort throughout October by selling the charity’s pin badges.

Martin Atkinson, Leeds Building Society’s Doncaster branch manager, said: “It’s great news that we have continued our longstanding and successful relationship with Macmillan Cancer Support.

“We are pleased that the pin badges again proved popular with customers in Doncaster earlier this autumn.”