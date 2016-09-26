Sports star and saxophonist help open Doncaster’s newest ‘hub’

A new community hub in Denaby that offers training opportunities as well as serving as a cafe and meet-up venue, opened formally with live music and a splash of magic.

Former busker and saxophonist Adrienne Bosnea lent his support to the official launch of The Hot Chocolate Lounge. that is lottery funded and run by Doncaster West Development Trust.

Joanne Patton at The Hot Chocolate Lounge

Special guest and former Denaby boxer Jon Jo Irwin was there to witness the September 17 opening. He said that the new facility is a great community asset.

Visitors were also entertained by face-painting and magic tricks, along with a performance from Doncaster teenager and soloist Megan Lowles, who is becoming a familiar face on the local music festival scene.

Tea drinkers could choose from special blends of loose leaf tea, provided by The Tea Experience. Husband and wife team Paul and Ann Davis are supplying The Hot Chocolate Lounge and have trained staff how to infuse and serve the perfect brew.

Training and volunteering services at the Grays Court venue are designed to enhance people’s skills, job prospects and social opportunities.

The Hot Chocolate Lounge is open from 9am, Tuesday to Saturday, and serves breakfast, lunch, daily specials and takeaway items.

For more information about the facility, visit www.thehotchocolatelounge.co.uk, telephone 01709 296790 or email info@dwdt.org.uk