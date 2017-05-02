Spine-chilling horror roadshow featuring a galaxy of Hollywood stars coming to South Yorkshire

A galaxy of stars are set to gather at a spine-chilling horror convention in South Yorkshire later this month.

HorrorConUK 2017, which attracted more than 3000 people last year, will take place at Magna Science Adventure Centre in Rotherham on May 13 and 14.

Jason Vorhees at HorrorConUK last year.

The event will feature question and answer sessions with Heather Langenkamp, who played Nancy Thompson in the A Nightmare on Elm Street film series; American actor Sid Haig, who played Captain Spaulding in Rob Zombie’s horror films House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects; John Jarratt, who appeared in Wolf Creek and Cassandra Peterson, who is best known for her role in Elvira: Mistress of the Dark.

Visitors will also get the chance to meet award-winning broadcaster and writer Sir Christopher Frayling, and British illustrator and visual artist Graham Humphreys. An exclusive showing of the Frankenstein’s Monster busts for the Monster Charity Project 2017 will also be revealed for the first time at the event.

Organiser Gill Bell, who set up HorrorConUK with sister Wendy, said: “As in previous years, there will be plenty going on, including Q&As, signings and photo opportunities with special guests well known in the horror industry. It promises to be another great celebration of the horror genre.”

Following the success at last year’s event, the HorrorConUK Scareplay costume competition is also set to return, with actor and TV presenter Bunny Galore hosting and awarding a special 'Bunny's Choice' prize.

Scary character at HorrorConUK.

Amanda Suddaby, sales coordinator at Magna, said: "Our atmospheric venue really lends itself to HorrorConUK, from our massive Big Hall for the fantastic horror market to the tiered seating which makes a great theatre.

"We have so many corridors and areas for the horror characters to lurk and stalk around too, so there are lots of photo opportunities as well as all the great things that go on at this event."

Tickets for the HorrorCon UK 2017 are priced at £37.50 for the entire weekend or £21 for either day when pre-booked.Under 12s can enter for free with a paying adult.

For more details email www.HorrorConUK.com