Specially trained officers to remain at Doncaster school following concerns sparked by 'malicious' social media posts

Following concerns raised over 'malicious posts' directed at a Doncaster secondary school, a top cop has confirmed that a team of specially-trained officers will remain at the school for the next few days.

The 'malicious and unauthorised' posts directed towards McAuley Catholic High School were put online on Sunday, and the incident was passed to the North East Counter Terrorism Unit yesterday.

Senior Officer, Doncaster Superintendent Neil Thomas has issued a statement this afternoon in a bid to reassure parents, pupils, staff and the wider community.

He said: “You may have noticed an increased police presence at McAuley Catholic High School in Doncaster today (Tuesday 11 October) following concerns raised about malicious posts made on social media.

“To reassure the local community, uniformed officers will be carrying out patrols at the school and a team of specially-trained officers are also present and will continue to be there over the coming days.

"Our officers are on hand at the school to speak to any pupils, staff or parents who may have concerns. The policing team will also be supported by the school’s Children and Young Person Officer.

“I empathise with parents who have concerns - the welfare and safety of their children is an absolute priority for us. There is currently no intelligence to suggest that it’s necessary to keep children off school and we are working with the head teacher to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum.

“Officers at the North East Counter Terrorism Unit are investigating the matter and enquiries to establish the origin of the social media posts are underway and the circumstances will be fully investigated.”