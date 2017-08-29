Special Sheffield home is sought for Sully

A patient and understanding owner is sought for Sully, a handsome feline who has been looked after by RSPCA carers for 10 months now.

Described by those who know him as a ‘sweet and affectionate guy’, black-and-white Sully needs a little time to get to know and trust someone as he is very shy and tends to worry.

Aged two years and nine months, he joined Sheffield branch of the RSPCA originally from Blackpool, and is ready now for a proper home to call his own.

An RSPCA spokesperson explained: “Sully really needs a quiet home with patient and understanding owners who will let him come out of his shell in his own time, and who will spend time gaining his trust with tasty sweeties and lots of love.

“He enjoys coming to sit by those he trusts for a gentle fuss and some yummy goodies, but he isn`t sure about being groomed just yet.

“Sully craves a stable, secure and forever home, to enable him to flourish and become the cat we all know he can be.”

Because of his slightly nervous nature, Sully would be best in an adult home, or where any children are teenagers. Any dogs within a family would need to be very calm and tolerant, and probably older rather than younger.

He suffers from urinary tract issues and is currently on supplements to keep him well, but he will always need extra support and consideration at times of stress and upheaval to try and prevent flare-ups.

Could you offer Sully a safe haven to allow his stresses to melt away?

He enjoys James Wellbeloved cat food and can be visited by arrangement at the Sheffield RSPCA Centre.

See http://www.rspcasheffield.org/ for details of how to get in touch with the Centre.

A Paws in the Park, Big Walkies sponsored walk will take place on September 24 in Graves Park. The walk will start at 12 noon and finish around 2pm. To register, and help support the RSPCA visit Facebook/rspcasheffield