‘Speak up’ call over as minister reveal Doncaster HS2 route is preferred option

Residents are being urged to stand up and make the Government listen after ministers backed a planned HS2 route through Doncaster.

Ministers confirmed yesterday they want to take forward HS2 Ltd’s proposal to take the track through the the Dearne Valley, with direct train services to the existing Sheffield Midland city centre station.

But it added there would be more consultation on the scheme, while involves demolishing homes in Mexborough, including the new Shimmer estate, before they make a final decision.

Meanwhile HS2 Ltd will explore the potential for a parkway station in the Dearne, which ministers say would improve Doncaster ’s connection to the high speed network.

Dearne MP John Healey said: “In a letter to me last month, the Transport Secretary committed to a South Yorkshire station study and I hope that will now go ahead early next year as promised.

“Now more than ever, the voices of local residents must be heard and so I would urge those affected to make their views known during the consultation period.”

Mexborough MP Ed Miliband said the fight would go on. He said: “This is a consultation. We will be doing everything we can to persuade the Government that on grounds of economic benefit, value for the taxpayer and the good of local communities and the success of the HS2 project they should find a different route forward.”

Amy Webster, who lives on the Shimmer Estate in Mexborough said she was now looking to get the Government to buy her house and move out of the area.

She said: “It is still referred to as their preferred route. I now plan to make the Government buy my house and move out, to somewhere well out of the way of HS2.

The proposals will be open to public consultation until March 9 2017.

Ministers say the Dearne route better reflects passenger demand, and has an overall lower level of impact on communities, as well as being less challenging, and therefore cheaper to construct.