Motorists are being urged to take precautions after a spate of vehicle crime across Doncaster.

The Doncaster East Local Policing Team said a number of cars had been targeted over the weekend in Newhall Road and Denehall Road in Kirk Sandall and Holmeshaw Close in Edenthorpe.

Officers did not state what was taken during the break-ins.

A spokesperson for the team said: "Please remove valuables, ensure vehicle locked and report anything suspicious by ringing 101."