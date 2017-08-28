Spate of three burglaries across Sheffield suburb

Burglars targeted three properties in a single day across south west Sheffield.
They broke into a home in Norton Lees Road, Meersbrook, on Saturday evening and stole an undisclosed sum of money.
Burglars forced open a garage door in Pinner Road, Hunters Bar, overnight on Saturday and stole two cycles.
They also targeted a business in Ecclesall Road overnight on Saturday and gained access by removing some metal bars covering a window. Police did not say what was stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.
