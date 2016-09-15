A 24-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences, including assault of a PC, in connection to an incident on Wednesday September 14.

Vincent Pears of Woodhead Drive in Blacker Hill area appeared at Barnsley Magistrates' Court today (Thursday September 15) charged with grievous bodily harm, aggravated vehicle taking, criminal damage and affray.

He has been remanded into custody to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday October 13.

An officer attended a property on Woodhead Drive at around 9.15am on Wednesday in connection to a report of theft of vehicle.

While at the property making inquiries, the officer is reported to have been attacked, suffering a serious injury to his ear that will require reconstructive surgery.

Additional police resources, including police negotiators, were deployed to the address and Pears was arrested at around 11am.

Barnsley Commander Chief Superintendent Tim Innes said: “Hopefully the officer will make a full recovery from such a shocking and appalling injury.

"It truly highlights the dangers that all our officers face on a daily basis. I am proud to serve with such dedicated staff, who continue to put themselves at risk and in harm's way to protect the public and our communities.”