South Yorkshire university launches film to raise awareness of student security

A new campaign with a comedic twist has been launched, covering serious message of student safety and security, by University of Sheffield.

The city-wide campaign called ‘Thieves Inc’ has been developed by the University’s student communications team in conjunction with South Yorkshire Police, University of Sheffield Students’ Union and Sheffield Hallam Students’ Union.



Based around a 12 minute fly on the wall mockumentary, it follows an average day inside a fictional company called Thieves Inc.

The film (seen here) aims to show how thieves might operate if they were set up as a real legitimate business, targeting student ‘suppliers’ to acquire products at no cost and selling them on to their ‘clients’ at a considerable profit.

A serious message of personal and property security is tackled in a humorous way with the aim that students will share it on social media to their friends.

University of Sheffield Student Communications Manager Malcolm Roberts said: “Sheffield is one of the safest cities in the UK, but it’s important for students to understand the steps they can take to keep themselves and their property safe.

"This is just one of the initiatives we have at the University of Sheffield to support students and ensure they have the world class student experience that they deserve.”

Shared via social media and website, the campaign is just one part of ‘Safe Sheffield’ initiative created by the University working with its partners.

