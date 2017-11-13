South Yorkshire stadium show for Eighties icons A-ha

Eighties icons A-ha have announced a series of summer stadium shows – including in South Yorkshire.

The Norwegian trio area heading out on a full electric UK outdoor tour performing some of the biggest hits.

And the six-date tour includes a show at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium on Thursday, June 14.

Singer Morten Harket says: “We do feel a close affinity to the UK and our fans there.

“We have also always seen fans travel to our shows to and within the UK and welcome all.

“It’s exciting to play outdoors and take our music to locations which are not traditional Arena touring places.”

The band – Morten, keyboard player Magne Furuholmen and guitarist Pål Waaktaar-Savoy – shot to fame in 1985 with single Take on Me, a global smash which topped the US charts and reached number two in the UK.

Other big UK hits include The Sun Always Shines on TV, Hunting High and Low and James Bond theme tune The Living Daylights.

A band spokesman said: “The 2018 summer outdoor tour will see the pop idols do what they do best, performing their

hearts out to highly appreciative fans.

“They will bring a full electric set to carefully selected UK venues – promising their biggest hits and of course new material.

“The trio will be joined by a full new band including a string section for what is set to be a stellar summer evening playlist.”

Liz Doogan-Hobbs, chief executive of tour promotoer LHG Live, said, “We are delighted to be working with A-ha on their outdoor 2018 UK full electric summer tour.

“I think it is fair to say they are one of the most iconic bands of the 80s. It’s going to be a terrific night in Doncaster.”

Tickets, priced from £45, go on sale on Friday, November 17, at 9am, www.a-ha.com

Tickets are all standing. Limited disabled tickets are available directly from the stadium.

Children under 16 may be asked for ID and must be accompanied by an adult.