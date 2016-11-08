South Yorkshire's former fire chief dies

South Yorkshire's former Chief Fire Officer, Mark Smitherman, has died.

Mr Smitherman, who served at the helm of South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue between 2004 and 2011, died on October 15 and his funeral was held at Sherwood Forest Crematorium last week.

No other details surrounding his death have been released but an inquest is to be held in Nottinghamshire in January.

Mr Smitherman worked for the fire service for 32 years after starting out as a firefighter in London in 1979 and spending over 13 years in the capital.

Having risen up the ranks he spent seven years at Strathclyde fire service and just shy of four years as Nottinghamshire's Deputy Chief Fire Officer.

The Sheffield and Rotherham branch of the National Association of Retired Firefighters announced his death.

A statement said: "It is with regret that we have to inform you of the death of our former Chief Fire Officer, Mark Smitherman, who passed away on October 15.

"Our thoughts are with Mark's family at this sad time.

"Mark joined South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue in 2004 and led the organisation for seven years until his retirement in 2011.

"During a 32 career, he also served as Deputy Chief Fire Officer at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue and as a senior officer at Strathclyde Fire and Rescue, having started his career with London Fire Brigade in 1979.

"Upon retiring, Mark was Director of Operations at the Chief Fire Officers' Association before working as a consultant on behalf of several companies."

