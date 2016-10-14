South Yorkshire runner smashes his fundraising target at Great North Run

Rotherham man Chris Green raised £756 when he took on the challenge of the Great North Run in support of leading South Yorkshire dementia charity Lost Chord.

School caretaker Chris, who is 54 and lives in the village of Broom near Rotherham, joined more than 50,000 fellow runners for one of Britain’s most popular half marathons.

Chris was inspired to take up the challenge after seeing for himself the powerful effects that Lost Chord sessions can have as his mum Joyce, who is 78, has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease and has attended Lost Chord sessions at Davies Court care home in Dinnington and the Dementia Cafe in Rotherham.

And he was delighted when he managed to smash through his original fundraising target of £500.

“I’ve seen what music can do so I really do believe that we should do all we can to support Lost Chord,” he said.

The charity’s Chief Executive Helena Muller commented: “It is thanks to the enthusiasm and dedication of people like Chris that we are able to continue providing our services for people living with dementia across the region.

“For that work to continue, though, we need even more people like Chris to help us.

“There are many very simple and effective ways that you can raise money for Lost Chord and make a real difference so please do get in touch and let us help you to help us!”

To find out more about Lost Chord, it’s work in the community and how to get involved visit lost-chord.org.uk or call 01709 811160