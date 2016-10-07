South Yorkshire residents urged to protect against sneak-in burglaries

Home owners are advised to secure their doors and windows following a spate of burglaries in North East Sheffield during the past week.

Computers, electronics, cash, jewellery and two cars have been taken during 30 incidents reported in Fox Hill, Southey Green and Parson Cross.

Detective Inspector Jude Ashmore said: “A large majority of these thefts has occurred where windows and doors have been left open.

"People can take simple steps to protect their property by securing doors and windows at all times. Lock doors when you are at home and don’t leave your car keys within easy reach of an intruder.”