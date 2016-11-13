South Yorkshire residents urged to don ‘silliest sweaters’ in aid of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

South Yorkshire residents are being urged to wear their ‘silliest sweaters’ in support of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

The charity is asking as many people as possible to don their best festive knitwear on December 9 and donate £1 to help children with life threatening or life-shortening conditions. A hospice spokesperson said: “Once in your festive get-up, don’t forget to take a picture, post it on your social media and tag the hospice in it @bluebellwoodch they will also be using #SweaterSelfie and #ChristmasJumperDay too.“