South Yorkshire residents take part in Great North Run for Parkinson’s UK

Two people from South Yorkshire joined the Parkinson’s UK’s Great North Run team this year.

James Mason, 41, of Barnsley raised over £400 for Parkinson’s UK, when he ran the Great North Run on Sunday 11 September.

James completed the 13.1 mile challenge in 2 hours 17 minutes, running for his mum who has Parkinson’s.

Katherine Cunliffe, 28, from Doncaster raised more than £350, completing the race in 2 hours 14 minutes for her granddad.

They joined more than 300 other runners who were running to raise funds for research into Parkinson’s, a progressive neurological condition for which there is currently no cure.

The Parkinson’s UK team of runners aims to raise a combined £150,000 to support and accelerate innovative research into new and better treatments for Parkinson’s. Current Parkinson’s drugs don’t stop, slow down or reverse the condition - they only mask it for a time. Despite huge scientific progress, there have been no major advances in Parkinson’s treatments in the last decade.

Funds raised by the runners will support the work of Parkinson’s UK to help fund the essential research needed to transform the lives of people living with the condition, in years rather than decades.

Paul Jackson- Clark, Director of Fundraising at Parkinson’s UK, said: “I would like to thank James and Katherine for running for research into Parkinson’s and I hope their experience will inspire others to sign up to the run next year.”

To register your interest in the 2017 race please email your name and address to events@parkinsons.org.uk