South Yorkshire rail services return to normal after bridge crash

Commuters were this afternoon caught up in Sheffield to Chesterfiled train delays and cancellations after the Dronfield accident, causing disruption to East Midlands Trains service between London St Pancras and Sheffield.

An East Midlands Trains spokesman said at the time: “Where possible our trains will be diverted between Chesterfield and Sheffield with extended journey times of 20 minutes. Short notice alterations and cancellations will apply to trains which are not able to divert around the problem.

Network Rail staff have since investigated the problem and fully reopened the line for resumption of normal services.