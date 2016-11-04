South Yorkshire public’s message for top cops

Residents grabbed the chance to tell top cops about the hot crime issues affecting their community during an engagement event.

Dr Alan Billings, the crime and police commissioner for South Yorkshire, sent out his engagement team to meet with the public at Maltby Library on October 26.

They received mixed feedback with concerns being raised about confidence in the force generally.

However some residents praised police for their work in Maltby.

The information will be fed back to Dr Billings and will help him to create a new Police and Crime Plan for the area, which will set out a five-year plan of action for the South Yorkshire force.

There are further visits planned to other towns and villages in the coming weeks.

Dr Billings said: “My engagement team will be embarking on a number of visits throughout the coming weeks to speak with members of the public.

“They act as a conduit for information I need to help me plan policing priorities and understand the needs of local residents in each area,

“Maltby Library was a very successful visit for them and they were able to provide me with some invaluable information.”

He added: “Residents who spoke with Mel Staples and Tracy Webster advised them that they did see PCSOs on the High Street; they feel safe in Maltby because they are part of the community and that ‘normal’ bobbies do a great job.

“It wasn’t all good news however, with some commenting on the confidence in the police, with one even expressing being ashamed to come from South Yorkshire and another providing comment that it depends on which ‘copper’ you speak to.

“This is all invaluable feedback from people living in South Yorkshire communities and all comments and suggestions will be evaluated and acted upon.”

More information on where you can meet with the engagement team will be published online at www.southyorkshire-pcc.gov.uk over the next few weeks.