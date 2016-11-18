South Yorkshire Police support national drive to raise awareness of modern slavery

Officers from South Yorkshire Police's Anti-Slavery Unit have been praised for supporting a national initiative aiming to help prevent and detect human trafficking and modern slavery.

South Yorkshire Police gave guidance and advice to help publish and distribute the document, British Values, to students across the country.

The document has been put together to challenge extremism and radicalisation in line with the Counter Terrorism and Security Act 2015.

It also hopes to help build positive community cohesion through adapting shared values, and to give students and teachers ways to identify someone who may have been a victim.

Detective Constable Matthew Bolger, from South Yorkshire Police's Anti-Slavery Unit, said: “We were delighted to offer our assistance for these documents.

“There are a number of signs to look out for that might suggest someone is in trouble- for example, if someone has physical injuries, very few personal possessions or is always wearing the same clothes."

Chrissy Meleady MBE, leading the project, said: “South Yorkshire Police officers from the Anti-Slavery Unit were incredibly helpful in terms of assisting us with the pilot of the scheme and providing essential guidance and advice with the documents to early years services, schools, further education providers and universities.

“They also provided us with help regarding trafficking and exploitation and gave ideas to service providers and schools on how they can look for signs which would indicate that someone has been trafficked into the country, or is a victim of modern slavery.”

If you suspect someone you know may be a victim of modern slavery or human trafficking, call the police on 101 or 999 if it is an emergency.

You can also call the Modern Slavery Helpline on 0800 0121 700.

