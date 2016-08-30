South Yorkshire Police sniffer dog finds drugs at music festival

A South Yorkshire Police sniffer dog has been praised for finding heroin, cocaine, cannabis and MDMA at the Creamfields music festival.

Police dog Duke and his handler were asked to help Cheshire Police crackdown on drug dealing and use at the annual festival.

Drugs found at Creamfields

In one day he detected drugs on 53 people, 12 of whom were arrested on suspicion of of possession with intent to supply.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Duke has got quite the reputation at the event and has been invited back to use the nose of detection to stop drugs getting into the venue.

"We always want people to attend festivals and have a great time but drugs are illegal and those dealing or possessing will be dealt with robustly."

