South Yorkshire Police score success with football fans

Cops' control of recent Rotherham v Newcastle match has been hailed a winner.

Saturday (October 1) saw The Millers entertain Toon Army at New York stadium 11,653-strong Championship crowd (illustrated here by one young fan's Home Days Match Experience video).

A total of 107 SYP officers and staff succeeded in keep supporters safe while ensuring all involved enjoyed the game.

One visiting fan contacted police to thank them for their efforts, saying “Two good impressions - an excellent pre-match curry and, in particular, the most friendly, helpful and proactive police officers.

"From arriving to leaving, every officer I came into contact with did a great job and contributed to the sporting, friendly occasion.”

The success was echoed by Chief Inspector Glen Suttenwood, who added: “Although it was a busy day, it was a good atmosphere with good interaction between fans and police, which created the positive environment.

“Both clubs were well supported with a maximum capacity and the event passed without any significant issues,” added the top cop.

Said a social media commentator: "What a lovely change to hear how hard working and professional SYP officers are.

"Thank you to the person who actually took the time to write this and say something positive and well deserved to those involved in keeping the public safe".