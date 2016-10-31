South Yorkshire Police safety drive success

Operation Drive results reveal South Yorkshire success of week-long operation to target drivers without vehicle insurance.

National awareness week saw officers perform stop checks countywide to inspect insurance documents around Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley and Rotherham.

This action follows 23 road deaths so far this year with Motor Insurers’ Bureau confirming those who drive without insurance are four times more likely to be involved in such fatal smashes.

Over seven days 141 cars were seized, 3 arrests were made and 725 vehicles were stopped.

Force operational lead PC Sophie Bradey said: “The results we have achieved demonstrate how many people are putting not only themselves, but other road users at risk by not having insurance.

“The statistics highlight the horrifying number of deaths relating to road incidents and the action we have taken as part of this awareness week, represents our commitment to reduce this figure and work proactively to keep South Yorkshire’s roads and residents safe.”

To report any driver who doesn't have correct vehicle documentation contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.