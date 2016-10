"What's at the end of your drink?" is timely poser asked by officers keen to clamp down on alcohol-fueled crime,

Said a Force spokesman: "Student violent crime is more likely to involve alcohol. Responsible drinking could reduce chances of you being a victim or offender of violent crime".

Officers advise: "Enjoy your night out, but think about your actions. A conviction could lead to fine, sentence or problems getting a job or travelling abroad

"Don't ruin your life for #BadNightOut," they warn.