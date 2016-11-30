South Yorkshire Police make 396 arrests for Christmas drink driving over three years

Police officers stopped and arrested 396 Christmas drink drivers in South Yorkshire over the last three years

Last December 139 arrests were made, in December 2014 there were 123 arrests and in December 2013 there were 134 arrests.

Each year between September and December the number of arrests went up.

South Yorkshire Police said December is traditionally the time when most drink drivers are caught.

The force runs an annual drink driving crackdown in the run up to Christmas and the New Year, with extra police patrols and stop-checks carried out.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "These figures were the highest recorded across each year and the increase from September to December demonstrates how over the festive period, people risk their own lives, lives of their passengers and other road users, by driving over the limit.

"Don’t become a part of these statistics - make sure you have a safe way of getting home and do not chance your life and the lives of others by getting in your car the morning after.

"To prevent a further rise this year, police will be out taking action by conducting extra patrols and breath tests.

"Further information will be released throughout the week as part of the campaign to raise awareness of the dangers and potentially life changing consequences that can be caused by drink driving.

"If you have any concerns about anyone who is breaking the law and driving whilst being over the limit please do not hesitate to contact the police on 999 or 101 in a non-emergency."