South Yorkshire Police have launched a new campaign urging victims of domestic abuse to "cut the strings" and put a stop to their ordeal

The campaign, which will run until New Year’s Eve, will raise awareness of the different types of domestic abuse and encourage people to report incidents.

Detective Superintendent Natalie Shaw, the force lead for domestic abuse, said: “I want victims of domestic abuse to know that we are here for you, and we will always listen to you.

“Any kind of domestic abuse, whether it is physical, emotional or financial can have detrimental impacts on a person’s wellbeing, and that of their family.

“It’s a sad fact that one or more children have been reported as being present when 30 per cent of domestic crimes or incidents have taken place.

“Domestic abuse isn’t always physical, you can’t always see the impacts but that doesn’t mean it isn’t happening.

“An entire household, including children, can be affected and I hope that through this campaign, we can encourage victims to come forward and report any abuse they may be suffering, whether it’s physical, emotional or financial.

“No one should suffer at the hands of an abuser and our officers will always be here to listen to you. We can meet you somewhere where you feel comfortable and safe, and we can arrive in an unmarked car and in plain clothes.

“Through our Safeguarding Adult Teams, we will do our utmost to protect you and to provide you with the support you need. Once you’ve reported the abuse, our support doesn’t stop there. Alongside our partners we will continue to provide help to you so that you can move forward in your life.

“I’d also encourage anyone who is worried about someone close to them to get in touch with us and we will do whatever we can to help them.”

South Yorkshire Police has a range of help and support available to victims of domestic abuse. To report an incident, please call 101 or call 999 in an emergency.

To find out more about the help and support available, please visit southyorks.police.uk/CutTheStrings.