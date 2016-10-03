South Yorkshire Police dog takes lead

Canine cop Khoba is the mutt's nuts when it comes to catching crims.

This weekend saw he and his handler centre-stage at three incidents across the county (illustrated here by SYP dog trainer Jim Nunn training four furry officers of the law).

First bite: Two occupants of a Thorne bridge crash Mercedes made off, only to be located by the top dog "some distance away" before being arrested for numerous offences.

Second bite: Sunday saw him find a wanted man hiding nearby after fleeing a Sheffield address.

Third bite: Same day he tracked down a Rotherham man who tried to escape after allegedly attacking an officer.

"PD Khoba's bite is definitely as bad as his bark," said a force spokesman.