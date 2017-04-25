South Yorkshire Police appeal for information over street robbery in which puppy was stolen

Detectives investigating the theft of a puppy in a street robbery in South Yorkshire have issued an appeal for information.

The pup, a ginger Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross breed called Willow, was grabbed from a 16-year-old boy walking it in Hexthorpe, Doncaster, at 6.15pm on Monday, April 17.

The teenager was approached by two men who got out of a blue van which pulled up alongside him in Ramsden Road.

They grabbed the dog and drove off.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers are investigating after a dog was reportedly stolen during a robbery in the Hexthorpe area of Doncaster.

"It is alleged that at about 6.15pm on Monday, April 17, a 16-year-old boy was walking his dog along Ramsden Road, when a blue van pulled up alongside him.

"Two men are said to have got out of the van and pushed the boy before taking the dog.

"The dog is described as a ginger Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross breed. The dog was wearing a brown collar with silver bones on it.

"The incident was reported to police on Friday, April 21 and enquiries are ongoing to identify the offenders."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.