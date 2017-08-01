South Yorkshire photographers urged to exhibit their snaps

Have your say

South Yorkshire arts organisers are seeking photographers to be featured in a new gallery display.

The South Yorkshire Photography Exhibition will take place at Rotherham’s Old Market Gallery for two weeks later this month.

Curators are inviting entries on all subjects and in all styles.

Snappers may submit up to eight framed works and submissions cost £5 each, with 20 percent of the value of all sales going to the gallery.

All submissions must be delivered to the gallery between 11am and 3pm on Saturday, August 5.

For an application form email vicky@omtc.org.uk.