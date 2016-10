Fire crews were kept busy tackling three deliberate blazes, two involving bins with one a torched vehicle,

Firefighters spent quarter of an hour attending wheeled bin blaze at Ochre Dike Walk, Wingfield, at around 8.45pm on Tuesday.

Another bin was set alight on Rosehill Road, Rawmarsh, at around 10.20pm, where crews spent 20 minutes at the scene.

The officers took half an hour to control Land Rover Freelander arson attack on Droppingwell Road, Kimberworth, at 1.05am.