South Yorkshire motorists warned about delays due to M1 works

South Yorkshire motorists are being warned about potential delays due to works to upgrade the M1 motorway.

The northbound exit slip road at junction 35 at Thorpe Hesley will be closed tonight and the southbound entry slip road at junction 33 for Catcliffe will also be shut between today and Friday.

The northbound carriageway will be off limits overnight between the slip roads at junction 32 on Friday and the exit slip road at junction 35A and the southbound entry slip road at junction 33 for Catcliffe will also be shut on the same night.

Closures will be in place from 8pm until 6am. Diversions will be available.